Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.38. 1,452,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,934. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.