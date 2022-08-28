Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DEX opened at $7.89 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.