Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Cut to 265.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 325.00 to 265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

