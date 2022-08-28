Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Cut to 265.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 325.00 to 265.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Demant A/S Company Profile
