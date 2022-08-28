Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the July 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.5 days.

Denka Stock Performance

Shares of DENKF remained flat at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Denka has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $38.60.

Get Denka alerts:

About Denka

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.