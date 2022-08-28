Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $18.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

NYSE BIG opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Big Lots by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

