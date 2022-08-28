Deutsche eMark Market Cap Tops $32,178.33 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $32,178.33 and $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

