DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Price Hits $23.60 on Major Exchanges

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, DIAMOND has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. DIAMOND has a total market capitalization of $13,002.45 and approximately $166,957.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIAMOND coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.60 or 0.00117990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00074993 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About DIAMOND

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds.

DIAMOND Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

