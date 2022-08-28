DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

