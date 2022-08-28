DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

