DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,654 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

