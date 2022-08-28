DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

