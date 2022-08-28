Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases New Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.37% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $56.06.

