Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.84 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.