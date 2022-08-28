DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 80,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,358. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNBBY. Barclays boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.