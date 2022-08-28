Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $8.13 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.13 billion and approximately $319.18 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00272566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

