Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85-28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 7,136,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.