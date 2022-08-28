Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75-6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,136,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.52. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.