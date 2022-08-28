Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $130.00

Donut (DONUT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $159,042.79 and approximately $130.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

