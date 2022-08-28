Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $130.00

Donut (DONUT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $159,042.79 and approximately $130.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
