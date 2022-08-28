DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the July 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DSL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 158,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 70,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

