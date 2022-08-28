Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

DFH stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $332,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

