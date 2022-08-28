Drep [new] (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $693,098.00

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $19.00 million and approximately $693,098.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00130052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087825 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

