DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 750,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

