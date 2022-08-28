Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,514.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $4,553.21 and $33,514.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00487036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.01889637 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

