E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,677 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech accounts for approximately 0.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.39% of 360 DigiTech worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after buying an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

