E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,176. The company has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

