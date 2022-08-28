E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $62.37. 5,501,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

