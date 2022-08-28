E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.76. 6,689,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.