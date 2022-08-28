E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $18.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.82. 1,886,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.76.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

