E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.14 Million Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,017,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,700 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 1.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $40,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

YMM stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -1.15. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on YMM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

