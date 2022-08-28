E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $349,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BNO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 221,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

