E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $24.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

