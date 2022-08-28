E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 83 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $240.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,942. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

