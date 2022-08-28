E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 145,492 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,492 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

