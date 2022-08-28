Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Entegris worth $172,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

