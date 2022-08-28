Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $147,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.74 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.51.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

