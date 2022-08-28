Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,932,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.