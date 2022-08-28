Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.52.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $7,932,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
