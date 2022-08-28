Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE:KODK opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 4.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

