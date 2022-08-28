Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the July 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 122,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 79,805 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3,442.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

EVM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 49,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,069. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.11.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

