Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

