Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

