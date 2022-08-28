Elitium (EUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $476,288.00

Elitium (EUM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004236 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $23.69 million and $476,288.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00129666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083822 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

