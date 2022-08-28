Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,220,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the July 31st total of 39,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,723. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

