Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 138.0% in August

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 138.0% from the July 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Engie Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENGIY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 184,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,928. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

