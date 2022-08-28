Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $645,314.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.