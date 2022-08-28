Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
EHAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Enhabit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth $230,000.
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.