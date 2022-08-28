EOS Force (EOSC) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $158,427.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00100213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00260333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

