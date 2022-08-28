eosDAC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15,067.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $274,595.50 and approximately $15,067.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

