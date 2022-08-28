Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $670.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $670.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.