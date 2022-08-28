ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $395.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $26.15 million and approximately $395.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 139.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004018 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00128812 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00032015 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00085064 BTC.
ERC20 Profile
ERC20 is a coin. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.