Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.39 billion and $688.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.14 or 0.00161200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.01 or 0.07359002 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- MeetPle (MPT) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,578,310 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
