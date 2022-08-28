Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

