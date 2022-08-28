Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.65.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
See Also
